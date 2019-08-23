A former Marine from Pueblo West is being sent to federal prison for 10 months for a crime at a naval base where he had been stationed.

Kyle Preston Clasby was sentenced earlier this week in federal court in Georgia for conspiracy to steal explosives and ammunition from a Navy submarine base in that state.

Clasby, 28, pleaded guilty in February. He was stationed at the base before he was discharged.

Authorities said they found a plastic explosive, detonating cord and grenades, stolen from the base, when they raided his Pueblo West home last year.

Clasby originally was charged in federal court in Denver, but the case was transferred to federal court in Georgia, where he was one of four defendants charged with being part of the conspiracy.

