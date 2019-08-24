For a quarter-century, Rocky Mountain Family Church has worked to persuade Puebloans that “He isn’t holding our sins against us and want us to live a life free from guilt and condemnation as we grow in our relationship with Him.”

So says Pastor Mike Davis of the church at 1700 Horseshoe Dr. in Belmont.

“One day I ran across a man who was going through some real struggles,” David recalled. “I asked if I could pray for him and he responded with a pretty strong ‘No! He went on to tell me that he believed that it was God who had orchestrated the painful situations he was in.

“I was unsuccessful in convincing him that God was for him; that He was a loving Father who wanted good things for his life, and as I walked away that day, I felt that God gave me a mandate to change the way that our city thinks about God.”

And that launched the church’s current campaign, titled “Rethink God.”

“There seems to be a widespread commonly accepted view that God is harsh and judgmental, that He is looking for the flaws and errors in humanity and is quick to punish when He finds them,” Davis said. “That’s not the God of the Bible, and not the God that I know.

“John 3:16 is a familiar verse to so many, but I love the 17th verse that comes right after it: ‘For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.’(NKJV).

The church offers two service times on Sundays: 9 and 10:30 a.m. Davis said the church also streams online Facebook “as well as post our messages to YouTube.”

Davis said the church offers children’s services through fifth grade at both Sunday services, and the church’s youths also meet weekly.

“At the other end of the spectrum, we also have a strong ministry for our seniors, keeping them connected and letting them know they are valued.”

Davis said the church’s small group ministry “is still new, but growing well. We have a couple of sessions for small groups every year that let people connect over different interests/topics.”

The church also has two major projects under way. The first is participating in building a university in Kalemie, Democratic Republic of Congo, “where our main missions focus is. The project is huge, but it has started and we’re excited to be a part.”

The other project is in Pueblo. The church supports building a youth center in Pueblo.

For more information about the church, call 584-7766.