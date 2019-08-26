Judy Hensley discovered that Fiddle Camp is pure heaven for those who love to play musical instruments.

Hensley was the featured speaker for this past Friday’s Speak Easy meeting. Her topic: Her adventure at Fiddle Camp this year, which involved five people in the cabin and transporting two violins, two ukeleles, two guitars, a cello and a hammered dulcimer to the camp.

Fortunately, the camp has moved from a remote location above Granby to the much more accessible Golden Bell near Divide, not that far from Colorado Springs.

Going straight from La Junta would now take only 2½ hours, but she had to pick up son Mark and friend Sarah in Denver, and also join forces with her sister, Marge, and brother-in-law Brian, who fortunately took most of the instruments in their larger car.



At Fiddle Camp, one can take up to six lessons a day in fiddle, guitar, ukelele, hammered dulcimer, cello, and perhaps other instruments. Hensley took five a day.



In the evening, the teachers put on a concert every night except Wednesday. That night is reserved as amateur night. Judy and her sister Margie played a duet with guitar and hammered dulcimer, respectively.

“I’m glad Margie signed us up to go first,” said Judy, “because all of the rest seemed to be professional musicians. We would not have wanted to follow them.”



On Sunday evening, there is a bonfire, s’mores, and a speech traditionally filled with jokes.



Hensley’s favorite experience was watching Tina Gugler make an arrangement of the Beatles’ “Yesterday” for hammered dulcimer. Other songs they learned were “Knave of Nickletown” and “Menopausal Frizz”.



The Speak Easy club decided to meet on Friday and forego Pie Wednesday until Sept. 11 because several of the members are traveling in September. The next regular meeting at Felisa’s after Friday will be on Oct. 4. Visitors are always welcome and meeting time is always noon.

