School: GOAL Academy High School



Grades/subject taught: 9-12 electives

Experience: One year as an academic coach and three years as a teacher

Education: Associate of Arts; Bachelor of Science: exercise science, health promotion and recreation



From Southern Region Principal Jason Hochevar: “Keanu has been a consistent resource for our staff, students and families. As he consistently performs at such a high level, he has become a mentor and guide to many of the new staff.

"Last year, he helped to cover a class of students in Denver, successfully bridging the distance gap through the use of virtual tools our teachers have at their disposal. He also is bringing live experiences to our students through a partnership with the Pueblo Athletic Club, allowing them to experience the benefits of healthy activity.

"He does an amazing job of providing our students an amazing blend of relationships, academics and activities to guide them into their future careers. He has a magnetic personality and visible style of teaching. Our students really look forward to taking his classes and getting to work with him. He is sincerely interested in his students’ progress and is able to motivate them to perform at new levels."

From the educator: "I chose education to make a difference in my community. I come from a big family of educators and coaches who have helped change lives and the culture of academics and sports for many. Growing up, I had many teachers and coaches who influenced me and motivated me to become the person I am. They also gave me the opportunity to learn and compete a high level.

"Because of these opportunities, I was able to earn my associate degree before I graduated high school, as well as compete in big sporting events. Without these teachers and coaches, I probably would have never chosen education and wouldn’t have the desire to make a difference and help my students the way I do.



"The best part of this job is building lifelong relationships with students and watching them grow into amazing human beings. Every student is different and has a different story, so understanding where they are coming from and who they are outside of the classroom and what they want to do with their future is something special.

"Some of these kids may be the first ones in their family to graduate, earn college credit, go to college or earn any type of achievement in their life; so watching them grow in and outside the classroom and reach these milestones is amazing.



"The biggest challenge is accepting that you won’t be able to help every student. As educators, we want to help every student and make sure every student is successful. But sometimes, that isn’t the case. We try to go above and beyond for our students and finding that balance where we don’t let it consume us and our personal lives can be tough.

"But with the help and support of my fellow educators, we are able to defeat and conquer any challenge that comes our way."



From students

Destiny Sierra: “Keanu is really patient and helpful. He talks to students in a way they can comprehend. He takes the time to break down difficult concepts.”

Nikki Montoya: “As a PE teacher, he worked with me to make up missed work. He explains everything in a way I can understand. He is always nice and respectful to me.”