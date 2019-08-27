At the dedication of Pueblo’s Temple Emanuel on Sept. 7, 1900, the wooden opera house chairs were filled, stained glass windows were open and listeners surrounded the synagogue to hear prominent Reform Rabbi Emil Hirsch deliver a speech.

Hirsch, the leader of Chicago’s Congregation Sinai, made the trip to Pueblo just weeks before Rosh Hashanah.

“This has always been a small Jewish community, so the people that were here listening to that were not all Jews,” said Michael Atlas-Acuna, current president of Temple Emanuel. In fact, former Colorado Gov. Alva Adams later took the stage at the Temple’s dedication to speak on religious freedom, according to a Sept. 8, 1900, article in the Pueblo Chieftain.

Though Temple Emanuel is Pueblo’s oldest synagogue, the city’s Jewish community existed as early as 1870, when the census listed 12 Jewish families. Over the next 25 years, the number of Jewish families living in Pueblo nearly quadrupled. Pueblo’s early Jewish community consisted primarily of Central and Eastern European immigrants living on the Second through Fifth streets of Pueblo’s East Side.

Before a synagogue was built, services were conducted in downtown Pueblo on the second floor of the Sam Nelson Furniture Co. building, said Atlas-Acuna. By 1895, B’nai Jacob, Pueblo’s first Orthodox Jewish congregation, was established.

“Everybody was coming together, but then there was a split in the community,” Atlas-Acuna said.

A reform group consisting of “liberal thinking” Jews separated from the more conservative members of B’Nai Jacob. Out of the reform group emerged a group of women known as the Ladies Temple Association, who played an integral role in the construction of Temple Emanuel.

“Without them, this place wouldn’t have happened,” Atlas-Acuna said.

The Ladies Temple Association established the board of directors at Temple Emanuel and raised $5,500 to build the synagogue on Grand Avenue. Temple Emanuel’s Richardsonian Romanesque architecture reflects the time in which it was built, Atlas-Acuna said. The synagogue’s exterior, a Syrian arch surrounded by a showcase of red brick and sandstone, has not been modified since 1900.

Temple Emanuel was the only reform synagogue in the city until 1907, when the orthodox B’Nai Jacob congregation built its own place of worship on East Second Street. The B’Nai Jacob was torn down in 1949 and a conservative synagogue, the United Hebrew Center, was built near Mineral Palace Park.

“When the United Hebrew Center was built in 1950, there was always a shifting of the Jewish community going back and forth depending on if they liked the rabbi over there or if they liked the rabbi over here.” Atlas-Acuna said.

Former Rabbi Abraham Raich further bridged the gap in Pueblo’s Jewish community, serving as a rabbi for both congregations, said Atlas-Acuna.

“He would come and do services Friday evenings at the Temple and Saturday mornings at the United Hebrew Center,” he said.

A Pueblo native, Raich worked as a statistician for CF&I Steel Corp. until the age of 57, when he decided to become a rabbi. After Raich’s death in 2006, a bookshelf was built in the back of Temple Emanuel to house Raich’s library.

Though Temple Emanuel has seen generations of congregants come and go, the memorial tablets there are provided to remember deceased members of the congregation. Deceased members' names are engraved into plaques attached to a light.

“We say a prayer on the anniversary of their death.” Atlas-Acuna said. “We’ll turn the light on, and there’s a special prayer that’s said.”

Even those who are long gone still are remembered.

“Their families are no longer with us, but we’re still remembering them on the day they died.” Atlas-Acuna said.

