City Manager Rick Klein was notified last week by Jim Matthews, president and CEO of the Rail Passengers Association, that he is one of three finalists for the 2019 Ross Capon Passenger Rail Advocacy Award.

The Rail Passengers Association serves as a voice for the more than 40 million rail passengers in the United States.



The winner of the Ross Capon Advoacy Award wil be announced during a special ceremony at the national fall summit of the Rail Passengers Association in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 18.

Mathews wrote, “We appreciate your rail transportation advocacy efforts that engage under-served communities and partners, impact the overall health of a locality, involve the citizenship, and encourage growth of the business community.”



Klein was nominated by his fellow advocates in La Junta and Newton, Kan., to receive the award. Mathews’ letter was his first notification he had been nominated.