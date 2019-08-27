Mayor John Pritchard of Galesburg, Ill., has invited La Junta Mayor Jeffri Pruyn and City Manager Rick Klein to join a press conference in support of the Southwest Chief in conjunction with the 42nd annual convention of the American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners in Albuquerque on Sept. 17.

“Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and I will open the convention with a keynote address on the importance of long-distance trains,” Rritchard said.



Pruyn and Klein plan to make the trip.

“This is too good an opportunity to pass up,” said Klein. “It is important to get the situation opened up nationally.”



“My community enjoys excellent state-supported and long-distance passenger service, but I know I cannot take this service for granted," said Pritchard. "I have become increasingly concerned that the future of our national network trains is at risk. For example, in testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee on June 26, Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson said, ‘We should be looking at breaking up some of those long-distance trains.’”

"Cause for concern," said Klein.