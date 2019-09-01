When it comes to the shooting sports, whether it involves firearms or archery equipment, they are not exactly considered “girlie” pass times.

But members of one Southern Colorado club — Women on Target - likes to see women gain confidence and comfort with the shooting sports and along the way, improve everything from stance to marksmanship. Women who feel they may lack that confidence or who would like a refresher course are invited to participate in a women-only firearm instructional clinic slated for 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Cactus Flats Shooting Range, 4612 Fremont County Road 123 in Penrose.

The event is sponsored by the Women on Target Southern Colorado group, a National Rifle Association affiliate. The Well Armed Woman club also joins the effort by providing range safety officers for the event.

Women on Target Co-Director Chris Lytle of Pueblo West has been involved with the group for 11 years and before that had many years experience participating in single-action shooting sports, known as cowboy action, with her second husband. Even through she could be considered an expert, she still likes the basic safety reminders the class offers.

When her husband died, she was looking for a way to continue in shooting sports and make friends along the way.

“Many of the women who come are there because someone else insisted they do it. Some already have their conceal-carry permits but they really don’t feel they have enough expertise,” Lytle said.

“And some of the women just enjoy target shooting and being around friends and family. We have mothers and daughters and maybe there will be a group of three girlfriends taking the course together,” Lytle explained.

A post-class survey indicates all the women leave the course at least “one or two points” ahead of where they were on a skill level, Lytle said. “They all feel they’ve gained a lot of information and feel more confident when they go out.”

Working with well-qualified instructors - most of whom happen to be men - the women progress through rifle, pistol, shotgun and personal protection segments. Focus is on basic safety, ammunition and firearm types.

“But you also get to learn archery which is a bonus. Some women are so enamored with archery that they go get their own equipment after the class,” Lytle said.

The High Impact Archery business in Pueblo and the Royal Gorge Archery business in Canon City are sponsors who offer packages to help the women keep up with their new-found sport.

The class is limited to 25 women so that “it is a quality program with as close as possible to one-on-one instruction,” she explained. “It’s an opportunity to learn some basics and go out and start shooting - it is fun.”

Participants need only show up for the class.

“Our instructors volunteer their time and provide firearms, the national Women on Target program provides instructional info and earplugs and our organization provides ear muffs, shooting glasses, ammunition and an extensive notebook on NRA safety rules,” Lytle said. “The women even get a free lunch.”

Thanks to the support of the Southern Colorado communities, door prizes for the participants are donated.

Instructors are NRA certified, 4-H certified, or very experienced shooters or instructors. Some are ex-military, Lytle said.

Lytle’s co-director Cheri Armstrong also heads the Well Armed Woman group which meets monthly at the Republican Shooting Range in Avondale for class instruction and shooting practice. Both groups welcome new members.

“We are always looking for other women to help out - we can always use some fresh ideas,” Lytle said.

Cost of the instruction clinic is $120 and registration is due by Sept. 7. To sign up, call Lytle at 719-647-1908 or email chrislytle@msn.com.

Armstrong also can assist with sign up and she can be reached at 719248-3780. The group’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/WOTSoCo/.

