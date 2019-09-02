Monday

Sep 2, 2019 at 9:07 PM


 

 

Colorado Lottery

LUCKY FOR LIFE

6 7 22 25 46

Lucky Ball: 14

CASH 5

5 6 7 15 19

Jackpot: $20,000

PICK 3

Drawing 1: 0 2 4

Drawing 2: 2 0 8

Jackpot: $2,50

Verify numbers at Colorado Lottery.com

or call 546-2400.

 