From Friday through Sept. 13, southbound I-25 will be closed 24 hours a day at Burnt Mill Road (mile marker 88). Traffic will be directed off the interstate at the Burnt Mill Road off-ramp, and back onto the Interstate using the Burnt Mill Road on-ramp.



This work, planned for earlier in the project, was delayed when a bird’s nest was discovered in the work zone, requiring compliance with the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.



The project will resurface approximately 12 miles of I-25 from MP 79.6 to MP 92.0. The project also will replace more than 20,000 linear feet of guardrail to meet the current safety standards. Additionally, three bridges over Scroggs Arroyo, Verde Road and Burnt Mill Road will be repaired. Minor deck repairs include removing and replacing unsound concrete, and placing a waterproofing membrane and new wearing surface to extend the life of the structures.



No other bridge work other than the work conducted on the Burnt Mill Road bridge will require a full closure of the interstate.



Motorists can expect minimal delays on I-25. Travelers using cross streets that run under the interstate will encounter single-lane closures with flag crews directing traffic during bridge repairs.



The project is expected to be complete in October 2019.



Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. No work is planned at night or on weekends.



The project is funded through CDOT’s Surface Treatment and Bridge Asset Management Funds. Martin Marietta Materials of Pueblo was awarded the $7.6 million contract and crews expect to complete in October 2019.



If you have questions or comments about the I-25 Resurfacing and Bridge Repair project, email the Public Information team at I25Pueblo@PublicInfoTeam.com, or call the project hotline at 719-733-3490. Information about the project can also be found at www.codot.gov/projects/i-25-pueblo-resurfacing-upgrades.



REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

• Stay alert. Expect the unexpected.

• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

• Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

• Be patient.





