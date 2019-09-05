Southbound Interstate 25 will be closed at Burnt Mill Road near mile marker 88 beginning today as the Colorado Department of Transportation sets out to complete a previously postponed project that includes resurfacing approximately 12 miles of the roadway.

Traffic will be directed off the interstate at the Burnt Mill Road off-ramp and then back onto the interstate using the Burnt Mill Road on-ramp through Sept. 13, during which the stretch of I-25 would be closed 24 hours per day.

All of the work set to be performed was actually scheduled to take place earlier in the project, but had to be postponed after workers discovered the nest of a gray flycatcher – an inches-long threatened species of bird – underneath a bridge in the project zone, requiring them to leave the nest undisturbed in accordance with the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“What typically happens in that sort of situation is once we discover a nest, if the nest has eggs we have to wait 60 days,” said Michelle Peulen, CDOT Region 2 communications manager. “During that time, the birds are hatched and then they move on.”

With the gray flycatcher now having left its nest, the rest of the project may now continue.

In addition to resurfacing the roads from mile post 79.6 to mile post 92.0 to improve drivability and vehicle traction to the surface, the current CDOT project would also replace more than 20,000 linear feet of guardrail to meet current safety standards and repair bridges over Scroggs Arroyo, Verde Road, and Burnt Mill Road.

Minor deck repairs include removing and replacing unsound concrete, and placing a waterproofing membrane and new wearing surface to extend the life of the structures, according to CDOT.

With so many elements involved in the project, Peulen said crews had plenty of work to keep them busy while they waited to return to the bridge used as a temporary home by the gray flycatcher.

“We just had to shuffle the schedule a little bit,” Peulen said. “But there was no delay and we anticipate the project being completed in October, which was the original completion for the project.”

While the highway is closed at Burnt Mill Road, motorists can expect minimal delays on I-25, and travelers using cross streets that run under the interstate would encounter single-lane closures, with flaggers directing traffic during bridge repairs.

Crews are scheduled to work on the project from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. No work is planned at night or on weekends.

The project is funded through CDOT’s Surface Treatment and Bridge Asset Management Funds and Martin Marietta Materials of Pueblo was awarded the $7.6 million contract.

