On Thursday morning the La Junta Tribune-Democrat received several reports of a bad accident south of La Junta on Highway 350. Reporter arrived at same time as one Colorado State Highway Patrol Car. One burned out car was visible on the side of the road, 16 miles south of La Junta, one mile north of Timpas. Injured had already been transported.

Chief Ray Gonzales of Rocky Ford Fire and EMS said four helicopters and the Rocky Ford Fire, EMS were contacted. Bystanders had pulled the people from the automobile before it exploded into flames. Rocky Ford called La Junta, Manzanola and Fowler for mutual aid. Manzanola firefighters helped to put out the grass fire that was started by the automobile burning. Fowler ambulances stood by at Rocky Ford to take calls while the other ambulances were out. La Junta ambulance transported one to Arkansas Valley Medical Center, Rocky Ford transported one and Med Trans transported one to AVRMC.

Care Connect transported one to Parkview in Pueblo and Flight for Life took one to Penrose in Colorado Springs. The other two helicopters took patients from AVRMC where they were stabilized to another trauma center. More information will be available when the Colorado State Patrol issues its news release.

