The Las Animas Lady Trojans volleyball team traveled to Fowler on Tuesday. This game was supposed to be hosted by Las Animas, but due to some construction issues, the game was moved to Fowler.

The Lady Trojans and the Lady Grizzlies kept things close in the first game with a 25-22 score in favor of the Lady Grizzlies.

In the second, the game was very similar with a 25-19 win for Fowler. Finally, the third game went to Fowler, 25-16.

Two days later, the ladies headed to Rocky Ford to face league rivals, the Lady Meloneers. The Lady Trojans kept it close again: 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 in a three-game loss in the Melon Dome.

This week, the Lady Trojans host Holly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; and then head to McClave at 9 a.m. Saturday.