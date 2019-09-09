The public is invited to enjoy the music of Weston Buhr from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Koshare Museum at 115 West 18th St., La Junta.



The Fine Arts League Annual Art Show is open from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The Art Show Reception is 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. and art checkout is at 4 p.m. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.



Weston Buhr, a La Junta native, has been playing the piano since he was eight years old. He has been classically trained under the instruction of Kristin Golding-Langston, also of La Junta.



His first experiences playing publicly were at his church and now has a heart for performing and sharing God’s gift of music with others. Weston’s love for music is evident.



In addition to playing numerous community events throughout the year, Weston preforms in concert every December. Some say Weston's musicality is that of an adult who's been playing the piano long before he was born. Weston enjoys finding ways to entertain and delight a variety of audiences.

"I like there to be a little bit for everyone."

Weston is 16 years old and currently a Junior at La Junta High School.