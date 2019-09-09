The same problems continued to haunt the La Junta High School softball team when it hosted Lamar in a non-league contest Thursday at Tippy Martinez Park.

The problems were five errors and a total of only three hits.

"Even when we're hitting the ball, we were not hitting our pitch," said LJ coach Roger Davis. "Even early in the count and we were hitting at a lot of first pitches. Especially in a couple of innings where we hit our first pitch and we didn't hit the ball hard. You're looking for your pitch on the first swing.

"Also base running," Davis added. "I can think of at least two different times when we ran to outs on the bases when we didn't need to. All we need to do is be smart at what we're doing. We have to be able to make those kind of plays."

The Lady Savages struck early with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Jayde Hernandez received a leadoff walk and stole second. She came home on Alyssa Abitia's double, and Abitia scored on Damonyca Segura's two-base hit.

The Lady Tigers cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second. Madison Wiley and Jade Smith both walked, and Alizeh Frazier, who was courtesy-running for Wiley, scored on a wild pitch.

Lamar got the run back in the third. Abitia led off with a single and took second on an error. Shania Segala doubled home Abitia to increase the Lady Savages' lead to 3-1.

Lamar scored three more times in the fourth. Maggie Cook-Wilson was safe on an error and went to second on Malea Martinez's sacrifice bunt. Hernandez singled home Cook-Wilson for a 4-1 lead.

Hernandez then stole second, but was injured on the play. Reygan Gibbs went into the game, and after Lauryn Reyes walked, Abitia singled home Hernandez. Reyes came home on Segura's groundout for a 6-1 advantage.

The Lady Tigers scored one run in the sixth. Wiley reached on a fielder's choice and, Frazier, who again ran for Wiley, stole second. Frazier came home on Jade Smith's single.

Wiley was La Junta's pitcher and she allowed six runs and six hits. She had four strikeouts and two walks.

The Lady Tigers' hits included a single by Lexi Nunez-Rebel, Smith's single and a single by Frazier.

La Junta (2-6) will next compete at the Pueblo County Invitational this weekend.

"We have Widefield, Mesa Ridge, Sand Creek," Davis said. "All of them will be Class 4A teams,"

Lamar 6, La Junta 2

Lamar 201 300 0 — 6 6 1

La Junta 010 001 0 — 2 3 5

Abitia (W) and Cook Wilson. Wiley (L) and Gamez.

