Tehya Dickerson, a member of the McClave FFA Chapter in McClave, Colo., will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 during the 2019 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind.



Dickerson, a junior and the daughter of Chad and Gina Dickerson, has been selected to play trumpet in the National FFA Band.



Dickerson submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.



The National FFA Band will perform several times during the National Convention and Expo. Dickerson will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.