The secretary of state's office announced Thursday that Colorado voters gathered enough signatures to place SB 19-042, the National Popular Vote Referendum, onto the state ballot for the 2020 General Election.



"On Aug. 1, 2019, the proponents submitted 228,832 signatures," said a press release from the secretary's office. "After reviewing a 5% sample of the submitted signatures, the projected number of valid signatures is greater than 110% of the total number required. Referendum proponents are required to gather signatures equal to 5% of the total votes cast in the previous Secretary of State General Election contest, which is 124,632."



The National Popular Vote bill was first introduced in Colorado on Jan. 4, 2019, primarily sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mike Foote and Democratic Reps. Emily Sirota and Jeni James Arndt.



It was signed into law March 15, but some Colorado voters didn't appreciate the legislation's key purpose: to use the popular vote - straight, unabashed majority vote tallies - to determine each member state's winning candidates in the nationwide presidential election. The candidate with the largest national popular vote total would be considered the winner under the legislation.

So to settle the debate, voters successfully petitioned to put the controversial question of an interstate popular vote agreement to the people of Colorado.



The state legislation ties into an interstate agreement called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Basically, it's an agreement between states to award all of their electoral votes to the presidential candidate that wins the total popular vote across all 50 states and D.C.



The compact is designed so that it won't actually take effect until enough member states sign on, bringing their electoral college votes with them. Because 270 electoral votes are needed for a candidate to become president, the compact is idle until member state electoral votes are equal to or higher than 270.



Controversy stems from the fact that some states have more or less electoral votes than others and, simultaneously, some states have larger or smaller populations than others. Some critics of the compact assert that general elections based on a popular vote unfairly shift electoral power to larger population centers (for rural Colorado, that'd be the Front Range) and more populated states, while some proponents of the compact argue that the electoral college as is grants too much electoral power to some states with less people living in them.



Regardless of the stance one takes on the issue, the question of how to best hold fair elections seems to be a core cause for concern for many Colorado voters. This is a developing story.



