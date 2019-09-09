Otero Junior College added five assistant coaches to the athletics staff for the 2019-2020 season. Athletic Director, Gary Addington said he is excited for what each member will bring to Rattler athletics, and looks forward to a winning year.



“We have an outstanding coaching staff at OJC this year,” Addington said. “Our head coaches, for the most part, are in charge of finding their own assistants, and I couldn’t be more excited for the talent they have brought to campus.”



Men’s and Women’s soccer, as well as the volleyball team have been on campus since August 5 to get a head start on practices and games. All other athletes checked in to resident’s halls August 17 and 18, and classes began the 19.



The new assistant coaches are as follows:



Women’s Basketball: Audra Lynn, originally from Denver earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in sports journalism, before going on to earn her master’s from The University of Denver in sport coaching. Lynn has experience coaching at Chatfield Senior High (5A) where she spent two years as the head coach, as well as Premier Basketball Club, and Rocky Mountain Fever. Her hobbies include hiking, cooking, lifting, and traveling. She loves the family feel of Otero Junior College, and this year hopes to make a difference in the lives of her athletes. Not only would Lynn like to make better players, but hopes every athlete leaves as an educated, opinionated, kind member of their community.



Softball: Morgan Bohanan comes to the college from Goddard, Kan. Bohanan received her Associate of Science from Butler Community College and bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Creighton University. Bohanan enjoys playing with her dog, Macy and Do-It-Yourself projects. Her goal this year is to take Otero Softball to greater heights, and develop her athletes into better people on and off the field. So far, Bohanan loves living in La Junta, and enjoys the close, family atmosphere of Otero Junior College.



Women’s Soccer: Elizabeth (Liz) Knight is from Shreveport, La., where she attended Centenary College to obtain her bachelor’s degree in geology and played soccer all four years. Knight has an older brother and sister still in Louisiana. In her spare time, she enjoys binging on Netflix. Knight’s goal this year is to bring a positive atmosphere to the program, and to learn as much as she can about coaching.



Men’s Soccer: Johnny Adame is originally Santa Barbra, Calif., but has since held coaching positions at Fort Hays State University and Neosho County Community College and holds a master’s in sports administration from FHSU. Adame came to La Junta with his two daughters, Alaina and Kennady, and their dog, Little Foot. His hobbies include traveling, reading, and hiking.



“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Gary Addington and Chris Smith have given me,” Adame said. “They have both treated me like family from day one; I will work very hard to bring a national championship to Otero.”



Rodeo: Justin Pollmiller is originally from Littleton, Colo. He earned an associate of science from Garden City Community College before transferring to Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in engineering physics and master’s degree in business administration. Throughout his college career, Pollmiller earned three regional titles in the bareback bronc riding, and has since competed professionally. Pollmiller has coaching experience from SWOSU, where he served as a graduate assistant, then assistant. His goal for the year is to get better at turning in paperwork, though he is extremely grateful for his sister Jen, who is OJC’s communications coordinator. So far, Pollmiller loves living in La Junta and being closer to family.