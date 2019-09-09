Pueblo Community College recently released the 2019 summer honors list.

Honors levels are president’s list (4 GPA), vice president’s list (3.75-3.9 GPA) and dean’s list (3.5-3.7 GPA). The list includes students who were enrolled in 12 or more graded credits.

Graded credits are classes that are set up with the "A-F" grade mode. Classes graded with Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory and Developmental Course grade modes are not counted in the graded credits requirement.

President’s List

Candice Aldaz, Mathew Berckefeldt, Ashley Castillo, Bradey Davenport, Payton Kline, Taylor Leyva, Nichole Lucero, John Morgan, Kierra Powers, Kellee Rassau, Trisha Ravenkamp, Branwyn Reeves, Morgan Turpin, Nelson Vialpando, Charles Vinson, Ryann Wadlington, Shannon Williams.



Vice President’s List

Gianna DeMoultrie, Braeden Hoppough, Britny Martinez, Maegan Perkins, Ian Romero, Maxwell Sheedy, Morgan Simms, Ashley VanDeventer.



Dean’s List

Anthony Baker, Cayden Camper, Michele Doyle, NyssaKim Duvick, Erin Fisher, Hunter Gonzales, Taylor Hoster, Samantha Pino, Matthew Sotelo, Sean Wilson.





