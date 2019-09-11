Although the owner of a local assisted living facility facing charges levied by the state health department announced his intention to close the facility, the license has not yet been surrendered.

In late August, Al Gurule, owner of The Citadel, told The Pueblo Chieftain of his plans to shutter the facility in the wake of a litany of charges that include failure to oversee residents, hiring a wellness director with a felony drug conviction and failing to monitor her; negligent staff, and failure to report incidents of abuse, injury and theft.

"I made a mistake and hired the wrong person to administer the Citadel program," indicated a statement from Gurule to The Chieftain. "In an attempt to rectify the problem, I fired 12 people, who in turn filed numerous complaints with the department of health. I have responded to all of their concerns and have decided to close the program."

The impending closure of The Citadel was confirmed Wednesday by a staff member, who said via telephone that no new clients are being accepted.

But on Tuesday, Peter Myers, complaints/occurrences section manager with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s Health Facilities and Emergency Services Division, told The Chieftain: "The Citadel has not formally surrendered their license and have until Sept. 16 to respond to the notice of charges. Should the facility surrender their license, or have it revoked by the department, the current residents will receive assistance in finding new placement that can meet their needs.

"The department's investigation of The Citadel will not end until all residents are safely transferred to other appropriate providers and the Office of Administrative Courts has issued a final order."

Located at 431 Quincy Ave., The Citadel was originally licensed by the state to provide protective oversight to Medicaid clients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Also facing scrutiny from the state health department is Johnson Home, whose license to provide protective oversight to Medicaid clients with mental illnesses was suspended by the state on Aug. 6 following an investigation into a series of complaints.

Located at 413 W. 13th St., Johnson Home's operators are Paul and Allen Spicola.

According to the order of suspension, the state determined that the operators “engaged in acts that violated department statutes and regulations that endangered residents’ health, safety and welfare.” In all, 14 deficiencies were discovered.

Myers said the state is removing forward with license revocation.

"The department is working with our assistant attorney general to issue a notice of charges to revoke the license," Myers said of Johnson Home. "We cannot comment on the status of the hearing until after Johnson Home has received the notice and they have an opportunity to respond."

With its license suspended, Johnson Home is prohibited from operating as an assisted living facility. The use of the building as a residential complex, however, is not restricted.

As to whether any of the charges levied by the state against The Citadel and Johnson Home could be considered criminal in nature, Myers said, "We could not speculate as to the areas of deficient practice that might rise to the level of criminal charges.

"However, we would cooperate with any other official investigations as appropriate."

Following the publication of articles detailing the investigations of The Citadel and Johnson Home, The Chieftain has received emails and phone calls alleging negligent care at other licensed assisted living facilities. Those wishing to file a complaint with the state may do so at healthfacilities.info.

