Native Puebloan Steven Rodriguez is throwing himself into the mix of five other candidates who are running for the at-large City Council seat currently held by Chris Nicoll that is up for election this November with Nicoll's second term on council expiring.

Rodriguez, 56, is a certified drug counselor and independent book dealer.

"The organizational chart of our city places its citizens at the top of the chart. Citizens young and old feel disconnected from city leaders," Rodriguez said of what prompted him to run for the council seat. "My grassroots campaign is making every effort to connect with all Puebloans, to listen to their concerns, and it is my intent to be the voice of the people."

Rodriguez made an unsuccessful bid for an at-large City Council seat in 2009, and also unsuccessfully ran for the House District 46 seat in 2010.

Rodriguez said he believes the conditions of the city's roads and the homeless situation here are the biggest issues facing Pueblo.

"I would advocate that the city set our roads as a priority and budget accordingly," Rodriguez said. "The citizens of Pueblo deserve better."

On the homeless situation, Rodriguez said he is set to move forward with a plan designed to balance the rights of people living on the streets non-sheltered with the city's responsibility to maintain public health and safety, and to stay in compliance with recent federal court decisions.

"The homeless issue plaguing our city needs to be addressed," Rodriguez said.

If elected, Rodriguez said it is his intent to be a representative of Pueblo first, to ask the hard questions, and to take a personal hands-on approach in building bridges of hope and prosperity for all Puebloans now and in future generations.

"As a native Puebloan, I have seen the gradual decline of our great city and have listened as more and more people become disenfranchised and disconnected from the political process," Rodriguez said. "Political discord has replaced the spirit of community and respectful dialogue that is needed to unify our citizens for our common good."

In addition to Rodriguez, Tom Croshal, Lindsay Reeves, Lucretia Robinson, Stephen Varela and Lori Winner are running for Nicoll's at-large seat.

