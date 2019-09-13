The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Mark Apodaca, 27, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Apodaca has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation which includes larceny. He has a second no-bond warrant for flight/escape which includes escape from felony conviction. Apodaca has two more warrants for failure to appear which include obstructing a peace officer and traffic offenses. His total bond amount is $1,200.

Kayleigh Martindale-Gomez, 31, is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martindale-Gomez has a no-bond warrant for failure to appear which includes witness/victim intimidation and motor vehicle theft. She has a second warrant for failure to appear which includes careless driving and failure to report an accident – call police. Her third warrant is an attempt to locate. Her bond is $500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, they are asked by the Pueblo Police Department to contact police dispatch. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Thousands in goods stolen

The Pueblo Police Department was called to the 2200 block of North Grand Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of second-degree burglary.

The victim told police an unknown party stole numerous items from them including: a chainsaw, a swamp cooler, a cordless tool set, two marine batteries, a cordless saw, four Cadillac wheels and lug nuts, and a bicycle. He estimated the total value of his stolen goods at $3,800. Police are investigating.

Arrests

Steven Benjamin Luna, 27, of Pueblo West, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Ember Ascension Sanchez, 27, of an unspecified address, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Tammy Rae Segura, 49, of the 2000 block of East 12th Street, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Stefan Genero Arellano, 26, of the 600 block of East 11th Street, was arrested on two warrants for aggravated robbery. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Terrence Nathan Freeman, 37, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom