Following a wildlife hazard assessment recently done at the Pueblo Memorial Airport, it was found that wildlife presented a safety threat to aircraft that necessitated the installation of a wildlife perimeter fence at the airport.

The city has secured and accepted a Federal Aviation Administration grant in the amount of close to $3.8 million to construct such a fence to keep wildlife off runways at the airport and ensure the safety of flights taking off and landing at the airport.

The council this week voted unanimously to accept the funds for the project.

The grant the city is receiving from the FAA would cover 95% of the project, and the city would be responsible for paying the other 5%, which equates to about $197,000.

Greg Pedroza, the interim director of aviation for the city, said the airport attracts coyotes, as well as deer, pronghorn and antelope.

"(They) come around providing danger for aircraft as they're trying to land and take off, so this fence will definitely keep them away," Pedroza said.

The city had appropriated about $389,000 for the project, and the extra funds will go toward completing two different phases of the wildlife fencing project that the FAA grant does not cover. The overfunding also will be available for additional required work in the future, according to the city.

The FAA in 2012 funded an Airport Improvement Program grant to conduct a wildlife hazard assessment at the airport. The assessment indicated that wildlife presented a safety hazard to the operation of aircraft there and mandated that a wildlife hazard management plan be written by the airport.

A requirement of that plan is to replace the barbed wire fence on the east, north, and west boundaries of the airport with a wildlife fence.

A construction contract in the amount of roughly $3.1 million has been awarded by the city to Kirkland Construction for the project.

The city also has entered into a $334,897 agreement with Dibble and Associates Consulting Engineers of Arizona to provide engineering and construction administration services for the project.

