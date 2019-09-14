It's been not only a fixture at the corner of Abriendo Avenue and Lincoln Street for 65 years but a throwback to a bygone area, where a fill-up came with a check of fluids and air pressure, a clean windshield and friendly conversation.

As of the close of business Friday, the Dent Brothers Sinclair service station is no more.

"It's time to retire. Health issues," said Daniel Dent, who along with his brother Roland have operated the family station since 1982. "But we didn't announce that Friday was our last day, or else there would have been a line of cars clear up Lincoln Street."

It was, in every sense of the word, a family business.

Patriarch James Dent, a World War II veteran, opened the station in 1954, when a gallon of gas cost less than a quarter and "full service" was the rule, not the exception.

Every one of James Dent's sons, seven in all, began apprenticeships once they reached the eighth grade.

But only Daniel and Roland elected to carry on the family tradition, which not only included "the works" at the pumps but tune-ups, minor repairs, new batteries and tires, and similar offerings.

"But it's the 'full service' that people will remember," Daniel Dent said. "There's always been a need for it. And we've always had the top-tier Sinclair gas: the best quality you can get."

As both apprentices and business owners, the Dent brothers have witnessed the peaks and valleys of the industry, including shortages brought on by the oil crisis of the 1970s, the per-gallon price breaking the $4 barrier, and an endless stream of price fluctuations.

What never changed, though, is the steady flow of motorists who remained loyal to the Dents' way of doing business.

"Some of our customers are back from Dad's time," Daniel Dent said, with his brother Roland adding, "Some aren't going to know how to put their own gas in. They haven't done it since we've been here."

Two men who have essentially grown up in the service station alongside the Dent brothers are Chuck Manzanares and Dave Humphries.

"I started when I was 16 and have been here ever since," said Manzanares. "It was awesome to work here: They were like brothers to me. We all grew up together on the East Side so it was just like working with family.

"This really is the end of an era with the last full service station closing. And I'm going to have to find another job."

Humphries, a brother-in-law to the Dents, started in the business at age 17.

"Lot of work, lot of memories and good times," he said. "I'm sad to go, but I raised a family through here: my son is 28 years old now. And now I'm going to focus on my business, Ultra Quality Blinds."

Despite the heavy construction work taking place along Abriendo Avenue and Lincoln Street, vehicles continued to pull into the Dent Brothers' pumps throughout the day Friday, unaware of course, that come Saturday, the business would be shuttered for good.

"It's bittersweet but it's time," Roland Dent said. "What are we going to miss most? That's easy: our loyal customers. I knew most of them by their cars."

"And I hope they miss us, too," added Daniel Dent. "We just want to tell them all 'thank you' for the friendship and the patronage."

If this tender note from a grateful customer is any indication, there will be no forgetting the Dent brothers:

“In this world we live in, where rudeness is the norm rather than the exception, you folks are a bright spot."

That well-traveled corner occupied so long by the Dent family will soon be home to Texas Tires.

