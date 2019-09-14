In May, Cora Zaletel underwent surgery for a total hip replacement. By August, she helped her team win first place in a golf tournament at her 40th high school reunion in Iowa.

Zaletel was born with a deformed hip. As the daughter of a physical therapist, she learned how to walk in braces. She said was unaware her hip “was a problem” growing up — even while she competed as a multisport athlete in high school and a gymnast in college.

“It didn’t cause any problems at the time, but I beat my hips up as a gymnast,” she said. “I was bruised there all the time from the uneven bars.”

Even after years as a gymnast, Zaletel said she didn’t notice the toll it had taken on her body until 4 years ago at a Big Dog Brag Mud Run on campus at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

“I was still playing racquetball easy in 2013,” she said. “It was probably 2015 and I was running that mud race with a team from the university — and I remember I did fine on the obstacles, but I couldn’t run anymore and the whole team went ahead.”

She later struggled with everyday tasks such as getting in and out of bed, getting in the shower and driving. “If you know people that are athletes, not being able to move like you used to is unacceptable for one thing,” she said. “Besides being painful.”

By this time, Zaletel said she knew something had to be done about her hip, but she kept putting it off.

“I worked in higher ed for 30 years,” she said. “It was hard to find six weeks to take off.”

“I finally decided I had six weeks in my life that I could get my hip done. I’m a golfer as well, and I wanted to play golf in my 40th high school reunion.”

Zaletel chose to get her hip replacement at Physical Therapy Connections after getting acquainted with physical therapist Chad Clark.

“He was a gymnast,” she said. “I knew that he would get me and hopefully get me to the point where I could play in that tournament come August.”

Just one week after surgery, Zaletel said Clark told her to ditch her walker and walk down the hallway with a cane.

“I was like a deer in the headlights,” she said. “I mean, ‘You’re kidding me, really?’”

Zaletel was walking down the hallway without a cane the following week.

“It’s really all in your head,” Zaletel said. “I think you just don’t think that your leg will hold and it’s a foreign object that’s inside your body; but sure enough, I did it and every week, they pushed me pretty hard, but I was up for it because I wanted to recover.”

Zaletel also said Clark’s assistant Max Madrid was also instrumental in helping her recover.

“Both Max and Chad knew I was competitive and wanted to push it, so they pushed me,” she said.

A month after winning the golf tournament and three months after her surgery, Cora said she went from having constant pain to seldom thinking about her hip.

“It feels like I’ve come a long way from every step I took; feeling pain to not thinking about it.”

Zaletel may have won the tournament, but her competitive endeavors are far from over.

"I still need to go and play golf with Max because I promised him," Zaletel said. "I’m gonna have to go and see what game he’s got."

