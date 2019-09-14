Officers with the Pueblo Police Department and local thrill-seekers will be taking off on motorcycles from Lake Pueblo State Park on Sept. 28 for a leisurely ride through the Southern Colorado mountains featuring exquisite views of the changing fall foliage.

But the Shield of Faith Motorcycle Run isn’t just for adventure; it also benefits the Pueblo Law Enforcement Chaplains Corps – a volunteer group of local pastors who assist Pueblo police officers and their families in times of need and provide spiritual and material assistance to needy citizens and travelers in the Home of Heroes.

“This is the primary fundraiser for the Pueblo Law Enforcement Chaplains Corps,” said Capt. Tom Rummel, who has taken part in the run since 2009 and currently serves as one of its primary organizers.

“They have a fund that they use to assist community members who are in need, travelers who might get stranded and need maybe need a room for the night or a bus ticket. They’ve used that fund really for a variety of purposes to help folks out.”

In its 10th year, the Shield of Faith run will be taking a slightly different route than years past to celebrate a decade of benefiting the chaplains fund.

It begins at the Quail Run Picnic Area at Lake Pueblo before heading west on Highway 96 to Westcliffe, going down Highway 69 to Highway 50 back through Canon City to Florence, making a pit stop at Fremont Motor Sports and then ending up back in Pueblo at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant, where participants can enjoy a catered lunch and bid on raffle items that raise additional monies for the fund.

Registration for the event costs $20 per bike and $5 per passenger, raising a significant amount of money for the chaplains fund just in time for its busiest period of the year.

“The winter months tend to be the months the fund is most heavily utilized,” Rummel said.

“So we do the run in the fall because it is a beautiful time to ride through the mountains, but also because going into the winter months we need to reinforce that fund and have the monies available for people in need."

Those interested in attending are highly encouraged to preregister and may do so by contacting Rummel at 553-2542, Sgt. Dave Barry at 553-254, or Cpl. Jimmy Quintana at 553-3319.

Rummel can also be reached by email at trummel@pueblo.us.

Participants can also register on the day of the event but would not be able to receive a commemorative t-shirt for the 2019 ride.

“Our chaplains give very generously of their time, including on middle-of-the-night callouts. And if they have the funds available, they’re able to do things that, really, there aren’t many other places that can do,” Rummel said.

“So by participating those people can meet folks from the department and other riders from the community, have a great time that day and also do something worthwhile.”

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom