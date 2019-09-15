According to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Board of Directors Chairman Robert W. Blair, the AVRMC Nursing Home will close March 31, 2020.



The AVRMC Board of Directors made a decision on May 27, 2014, to close the Nursing Home; and on Nov. 24, 2015, the Board set March 31, 2018, as the closure date. On Nov. 28, 2017, the AVRMC Board independently extended this closure until March 31, 2020; and that decision was communicated to the community on Nov. 29, 2017.



The extension of the closure date to March 31, 2020, was done by the AVRMC Board to give time and opportunity for third parties to step forward and fill the void that this closure would cause. The AVRMC Board agreed to do this despite the fact that the continued operation of the Nursing Home was negatively impacting the AVRMC bottom line financial condition in the amount of at least $800,000 per year. This continues to be the case and simply cannot continue. Although AVRMC's hospital operation is financially healthy, AVRMC cannot continue to sustain ongoing losses for the anticipated time required for the third party to have a new Nursing Home in operation.



The Colorado Department of Health and other licensing authorities will be notified of the closing date, and AVRMC's license to operate a Nursing Home will be terminated at that time. Regretfully, it will also be necessary to relocate current Nursing Home residents and emloyees who serve the Nursing Home facility. AVRMC will try to integrate some o fthe current Nursing Home employees who are qualified into its hospital operation, but the majority of the 50 Nursing Home employees will no longer be employed by AVRMC.



That process will begin soon in order to make sure the transition for both Nursing Home residents and Nursing Home employees is as painless as possible given the circumstances.