Otero County Census Coordinator Amber Weber asked the Otero County Commissioners to support a grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for the purpose of being sure all rural Coloradans are counted in the upcoming census.

“The cities have a huge advantage coming from their dense populations,” said Weber. “We have to be sure everybody is counted.” She is worried about the people who do not have internet access in the area, as well as immigrants and people in remote rural areas.



“This grant would be used to be sure the information about the census is in doctors’ offices and clinics. We want to make sure to reach senior citizens and college students. We want to do outreach events at libraries and senior centers. We need to help those without transportation and internet.”



She wants to inform school boards and get the information out at sporting events. She wants to involve local people in the census committee to be sure the county are getting everybody counted.



Commissioner Keith Goodwin commented, “This census is being done differently from previous censuses; we need to get together and be sure everyone is contacted. Benefits are at risk here. You have our backing for this grant.”

The commissioners approved her request for a letter of recommendation. Weber promised to come back in November to report on results.

