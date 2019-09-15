The La Junta Health Service District Board finalized their financial feasibility plan to submit to the bonding companies at their Wednesday Board meeting. They also explained the whole process carried on to Mike and Debbie Bogner and Wilma Collins, as well as City Councilman Ed Vela, who has been along on the whole journey.



Collins backed the board in the time it takes to get the nursing home built.

“It would take a year to add on a wing to an existing nursing home," said Collins.



Board Member Dr. Paul Yoder said, “Longmont started talking about it (new nursing home) 20 years ago. We have made good progress. Longmont took 17 months from the start of construction.”



The State of Colorado has taken another look at nursing homes and has decided the individual cottage plan is better than the hospital corridor type of building, making all plans subject to scrutiny. The state favors the Green House type of buildings and operation, and the board has settled upon the Green House Hybrid model here displayed.



When complete, the La Junta Nursing Home will have 72 employees and should be breaking even by the second year of operation.



The individual room plans and the cottage design were completed on Wednesday, but the administration module and central gathering place needs more work. There will be a special board meeting on Tuesday evening at five o’clock to work out the final plans for that building. As all meetings at which a vote will be taken, this meeting is open to the public at 1904 San Juan Ave.



Regarding the closing of Arkansas Valley Regional Nursing Home in March 2020, Board Member and former mayor Horner said the hospital board has largely kept its operations from the City Council, which has had no say in their decisions. “We should have acted sooner,” he said. Vela added, “It was just this year that real reports about the hospital’s financial activities have been reported to the council.”



The very real danger is to the lives of the 30 people who remain in the AVRMC nursing home and to the lives of the 50 good employees who will have to seek employment elsewhere before the new facility can be opened. DeLeon said a realistic opening time is December 2020 or January 2021. The process of construction could be sped up, but at a very high cost.



If you want your voice to be heard, contact Acting State Ombudsman Jeremy Bell(bell@disabilitylawco.org, 303-722-0300), suggests Otero County Department of Human Services Donna Rhode. “Legislators would also be interested.”

