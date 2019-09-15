The process of buying a house can be daunting, especially if you're a first-time buyer, which is why courses like the one provided by Total Concept are sometimes required by banks.

Sponsored by the Colorado Housing and Financing Authority, the home buyer course offered by the nonprofit out of Fowler at the moment is, free. However, in the future a small fee could be required to take the 4-hour course.

The program is outlined in a powerpoint based off a book for home buyers provided by NeighborWorks America.

“After the class, they can schedule a one-on-one meeting with one of our counselors,” program specialist Heather Hobby said.

Attendees of the course are given the book the course is based off so they can do some more research on their own after the class. If attending the class in person isn't possible, there also is an online course; the only caveat is the $99 price tag.

“Shop everything,” she said. This was the advice Hobby had for young home buyers looking for their first home. She said that first-time buyers should shop everything from real estate agents, lenders and even banks.

When it comes to finding an agent, she suggested interviewing at least three different agents instead of settling for the first agent you find.

The biggest hurdle facing home buyers in the area, according to Hobby, is finding a home that will pass inspection. To remedy this, they offer a renovation service that could help curb the issue of finding a house that will pass its inspection.

The next course offered by Total Concept will start at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 in La Junta at 102 East Second St. To learn more about the home buying courses offered by Total Concept, visit ehomeamerica.org/tchcdc.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com