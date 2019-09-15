Mike Cox, 59, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away on Sept. 5, 2019. Mike was born to Richard and Delores Cox in Pueblo, Colo. Raised in Colorado, Mike graduated from La Junta High School in May, 1979.



Mike was a devoted husband, father, and friend of many. His passion was being outdoors. He was an avid archer, hunting and participating in competitions. Mike enjoyed providing instruction to people new to, and enthusiastic about, the sport.



Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Valerie (Sypher) Cox; his daughters Devon and Kailey Cox; parents Richard Cox and Delores Cox; brother Jerry (Kathy) Cox; nephews Jamen and Justen Cox.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on the Cappadona Funeral Home website to assist with funeral expenses, and living expenses for Mike’s family.





