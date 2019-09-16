The Early Settlers Day Parade unfolded Saturday morning at 10 a.m.. Though it only lasted around one hour, the parade was just the beginning of a long day of celebration for many festival goers.

Floats representing local clubs and businesses were abundant Saturday morning. Free candy and frisbees were commonly tossed toward the sidewalks as the floats made their way down Colorado Avenue.

Temperatures reached mid to low 90s on Saturday making for a hot but pleasant afternoon at the city park.

