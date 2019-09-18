Joey Gacnik appeared at the weekly public meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to speak as a guest during the meeting's public participation segment to announce that Monday was his first day in his new career as an U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife specialist.



Specifically, his title falls under animal and plant health inspection services under the ag department's Wildlife Services.



Gacnik will serve the areas of Crowley, Bent and Otero Counties, which each pays the ag department an equal portion of annual fees. He described the type of work that he'd be doing and said he went to the Monday meeting to distribute his new contact information to commissioners and local press.



"Most of the work we do for the 70,000 cattle that are raised annually in Otero County is coyote work," explained Gacnik. "We do a lot of depredation work during cattle season, that's a really, really big season for us."



Gacnik said his department does a lot of work for melon farmers, mostly in Otero County.



"That busy season's just now wrapping up; everybody's pretty much harvested out and all that stuff's out of the field. We catch an awful lot of raccoons and leading up to that, we catch and either deal with or relocate rabbits and a lot of that work," said Gacnik.



Wildlife Services offers two hourly fee-based services in addition to its regular duties, Gacnik explained. They have Aerial Predator Management, wherein an airplane is utilized to scout for predatory species with a bird's eye view, and then there is prairie dog fumigation, which Gacnik said is a fairly commonly requested service. There is also potential for municipal contracts with local cities; for example, Gacnik said, the City of La Junta utilizes nuisance animal control to manage pigeons.



Feasibility is an important part of the job for Gacnik and for the counties and municipalities he will work with, he said.



"We want to remain solvent and keep this program going," Gacnik said. "I'm going to try and get as many more of those (nuisance animal contracts) as we can. Reach out to other municipalities, right now the city of La Junta is the only one that participates. But if you drive down Rocky Ford, Main Street, you can see that they can benefit from a program as well."



Gacnik spent 20 years at the La Junta Fire Department. He was appointed fire chief in 2018 after the previous chief, Aaron Eveatt, was let go following revelations that he'd been using taxpayer funds for personal use.



Gacnik described his new position as a "dream job," and said that as the opportunity arose, he took it. He said he had been working part time with Wildlife Services in the La Junta area, but with his previous obligations at the fire department, his available "part time" was limited to random five minute windows of availability.

La Junta Fire Department Captain Christian Weber told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat that he is "just doing my job and keeping everything running. I am not the acting chief."

