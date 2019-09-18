It was the kind of win that defines a program.

Saturday, at the Lewis-Palmer Tournament in Monument, Colo., Pueblo West engineered a win over two-time defending state champion Lewis-Palmer, becoming the first 4A team to defeat the Rangers since 2015.

But a loss to Ralston Valley in the tournament championship took the shine off the win, and Tuesday night, as Pueblo West hosted 5A Liberty, the Cyclones were looking to shine and sparkle.

Carried by a stellar serve-receive game and a multi-pronged offensive attack, Pueblo West claimed a sweep of the Lancers, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 Tuesday.

"To beat Liberty in three, that's impressive," Pueblo West head coach Casey King said. "We haven't beaten them in a few years and it's always four or five (sets), so it was a good solid team win tonight."

There was an undeniable confidence in the Cyclones Tuesday, the kind you'd expect to see after it defeats a defending state champion.

"It really did help this weekend," senior outside hitter Raegen Emery said. "I don't know what changed exactly, but there is just a different energy that we put off, and we played a lot better."

That confidence showed the entire match, as Liberty continually went on rallies only to see Pueblo West persevere to calmly close out each set.

The Cyclones were trading points with Liberty in the first set, finally pulling away late for the 25-21 win, ending it on a Carly Willardson kill.

In the second set, Pueblo West jumped out to a 14-9 lead only to see that disappear at 16-16 as Liberty's front line play became locked in. But two kills each from Bella Adams and Raegen Emery down the stretch led to a 25-18 second-set win.

The final set saw Pueblo West build a 17-7 lead, only to see it be chipped away by Liberty, Pueblo West needing kills on the periphery from Taylor Skoglund and Addy Pate to finally put it away.

King said it all comes down to the serve-receive game, which allowed the Cyclones to keep their composure and solidify its attack by controlling its passing.

"We had very few serve-receive errors," King said, "and we're able to control that first ball and set up an attack. We have a lot of girls that can hit, our hitters are spread out and everybody's getting the ball."

It's all coming together to create a new team personality that hasn't been there in a few seasons, and the added offensive pop is a big change from last season, when Emery had to carry the burden as the team's top attacker.

Now, she has help, as evidenced by the spread-out stat sheet. Four Cyclones tied for the kill lead Tuesday night, as Emery, Skoglund, Shae Gallery, Bella Adams each had six kills apiece.

"We have a very good offense this year," Emery said. "I know everybody was expecting it to go to me, but our offense is just insanely good."

asandstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView