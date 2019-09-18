First-year state Rep. Bri Buentello announced Tuesday that she is seeking a second term.

The freshman Democrat represents the people of House District 47, which covers Otero, Pueblo and Fremont counties.

In her first session as state representative, she helped with the passage of numerous pieces of bipartisan legislation that she said will make a positive impact on HD47.

“It’s an honor and privilege to work for my communities of Otero, Pueblo, and Fremont counties in the General Assembly, and I am humbly asking the voters for a second term,” Buentello said.

“For way too long, the people of Southern Colorado have been left behind by politicians in Denver. Too many elected officials would rather play partisan games instead of doing the job they were elected by the people to do. I take a different approach. In my first term, I reached across the aisle and worked with Republicans and Democrats alike on issues our communities care about, and I am proud to say that every single one of my successful bills received votes and support from my Republican colleagues."

During the 2019 legislative session, some of the bills she sponsored included:

Expansion of opioid treatment programs into Southern Colorado (SB19-001).

Tuition assistance for families of fallen service members (SB19-174).

Help for school districts to buy Colorado-grown produce for school lunches (HB19-1132).

Buentello sponsored or co-sponsored 14 bills that were signed into law by the governor. While eight of them had Republican prime co-sponsors, all 14 received Republican votes and support on their way to the governor’s desk for his signature.

She held seven community town halls in the district (in Canon City, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Rocky Ford and La Junta) and 15 stakeholder round tables. In addition, Buentello said that her office received and responded to 3,743 emails, 1,063 phone calls and 248 letters.

“My friends, neighbors, and fellow Southern Coloradans put their trust in me to represent them, and I do not take that responsibility lightly. I’m proud of the work we accomplished together, but there is a lot to do,” Buentello said.

“I will continue the fight for bipartisan solutions to address the issues we face every single day in Southern Colorado. Whether it’s our schools that still have broken climate control and textbooks with missing pages, an opioid epidemic that continues to tear families apart, or an economy that leaves communities like ours behind, I will continue to bring our Southern Colorado spirit to the General Assembly to achieve real results, put our families first, and solve problems, not create new ones,” Buentello concluded.

Voters interested in Buentello’s record can visit her website at www.bri4colorado.com.

