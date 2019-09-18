The expansive dirt field behind Rosella Solano's home on Adrian Avenue near Centennial High School and the Pueblo Country Club used to be a place she'd walk her dogs and see kids riding bikes and other enjoying walks, but not anymore.

Over the last couple of years, and especially lately, Solano said the field has become filled with various piles of trash that people have been dumping there. In the last month or so, Solano said a homeless person has set up camp under a blue tarp in an area of the field near her house.

"I walk my dogs on different routes now," Solano said. "We don't know if there's needles out there and it's scary. Kids can't bike back there anymore. It's just something to avoid now."

On Wednesday, Solano pointed out all of the areas where trash has piled up. In one spot, there were numerous black plastic bags filled with trash. In another, there were pizza boxes and other various debris strewn about. And in other spots, there were couches, mattresses, televisions, sheet rock, and even a discarded punching bag.

In addition to being an eyesore and cause for safety concerns, Solano said the trash leaves a putrid odor in the neighborhood that she can smell from her house, especially in the summer.

"I go out for fresh air, but there's none to be had," Solano said.

Solano said she regularly sees people dumping trash, but they come and go fast enough that she's never able to get their license plate to give to authorities.

She said she's called the police department, who have told her to call city code enforcement, which she's done multiple times.

Code enforcement came to the site several months ago and posted illegal dumping warning signs at entrances in the neighborhood where vehicles can drive into the field, but those haven't made much difference. And nothing has been done about getting the trash piles in the field cleaned up, according to Solano.

"I'm at my wit's end trying to get this solved," Solano said.

Other neighbors in the area are upset about the trash as well.

Rich Mischiara, who lives near Solano, said he also avoids going back in the dirt field now, an area where he also used to walk his dog as well as ride his bicycle.

"They just dump whatever back there," Mischiara said. "The dump is so expensive and that's why. The dump is so expensive, so why not find a nice open space here behind people's houses to dump your stuff for free."

Mischiara said he's installed surveillance cameras in the front of his residence that capture trucks coming and going from the field, but said the cameras aren't good enough to be able to record license plate numbers.

Another neighbor who did not provide his name said he believes the trash pileups are attracting a bad crowd and causing crime to increase in the neighborhood. He said someone broke into the car of one of his neighbors three times in the last couple of months.

Fed up and looking for answers, Solano and Mischiara said they plan to address City Council about the issue at its regular meeting Monday night.

"Basically what I plan to say is, 'Hey, can I have some attention over here? Can I have some help?'" Solano said.

Mischiara said the city installing gates at the entrances to the field would go a long way toward solving the problem.

"Something needs to be done," he said.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy