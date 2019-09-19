Youth Resource Fair

at CSU-Pueblo on Sept. 27

The Youth Resource Fair is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Colorado State University-Pueblo, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

More than 45 service agencies, nonprofits and community organizations will be on hand to connect middle and high school and college age youth with agencies that provide low and no-cost services to the community.

Representatives from these organizations will have a variety of planned activities that will demonstrate to students and their families what their agencies provide and the services they offer.

The Pueblo Workforce Center will be among the participants, talking with students about exploring their career options and will help connect youth with employers who have after-school employment opportunities.

“We’re proud to be a part of this great event,” says Diana Esquibel, director of the Pueblo Workforce Center. “The goal is to improve the lives of low-income youth by delivering services to families that will help them become economically secure.”

The event is free with plenty of fun giveaways. The first 300 youth to arrive will receive a ticket for a free lunch at the student cafeteria.

No registration is necessary for this event.

For more information, call Roberta Lewin at the Workforce Center at 562-3726.

PSICC National Grasslands

hiring seasonal positions

The Forest Service will accept applications for temporary spring and summer jobs on the Pike and San Isabel and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands for next summer at usajobs.gov. The application period closes Sept. 30.

The PSICC will hire seasonal employees to work in fire, recreation, range, wildlife and fisheries, archaeology and timber. For a list of all of the positions by location, go to fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd661854.pdf.

All temporary positions are open to the public. Generally, each forest will make selections in early December. Seasonal employees usually work from May through September, but some positions could start as early as March 2020.

Successful applicants must submit fingerprints and consent to a background investigation.

More information and an explanation of how to apply for seasonal jobs is available on the agency's 2020 Outreach Notice.