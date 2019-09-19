Remaining marijuana excise tax dollars from Pueblo County will go to Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Athletic Department for student athlete scholarships.

The Pueblo County commissioners have agreed to provide the school with $20,000 in scholarship funds.

The CSU-Pueblo Foundation will administer the scholarship, and 100% of the money will be used for scholarships.

“There were some excise tax dollars that hadn’t been allocated yet. Those collections come in intermittently throughout the year and we had a request from CSU-Pueblo Athletics Department and we saw that we had some extra funds at the end of the year,” said Commissioner Garrison Ortiz. “We wanted to get them an award before year’s end.”

The first 50% of the county’s marijuana excise tax dollars are allocated toward scholarships. The second 50% are allocated toward capital infrastructure projects.

Pueblo County’s excise tax is a tax on all marijuana grown in Pueblo County. The tax is charged to the marijuana cultivator only once, when the marijuana is first sold or transferred to a retail store or manufacturer. Pueblo County has been collecting excise tax, by voter approval, since Jan. 1, 2016.

CSU-Pueblo Athletics Director Paul Plinske said there are 580 student athletes at the school as well as 90 coaches and sports staff.

“We have a lot of things going on and obviously for us we want to be an athletic powerhouse, but more than anything we aspire to be students first and athletes second,” Plinske said. “And with that, comes the responsibility of developing the holistic being within our athletic department and giving them academic opportunities in their endeavors.”

Plinske said his staff has collaborated with CSU-President Timothy Mottet and the school’s steering committee involved in strategic planning for Vision 2028 project, which has the goal of becoming the “People’s University of the Southwest United States” by 2028.

Plinske said 49% of the school’s student athletes are ethnic minority and 50% are Colorado residents.

“Uniquely enough, 70% of our student athletes receive athletic aid for their participation in sport. Of that 70%, the average amount is $5,000 per student athlete,” Plinske said.

“The cost of attendance now is anywhere from $22,000 to $38,000 per year. So, obviously, we are not altogether there yet and fully funded, but we are making an impact on these student athletes in their lives.”

Plinske said that last year, student athletes averaged 3.06 cumulative grade point average and finished 36th in the country out of 308 Division II institutions when it came to competitive success.

The program also invested 3,200 community service hours in the city of Pueblo.

As for the $20,000 donation, Ortiz said, “It’s not a large amount. It was something we were trying to get in before the end of the year, but we certainly understand the importance of supporting our University… I hope we can do a lot more in the future."

Commissioner Terry Hart said he is extremely pleased to help CSU-Pueblo.

“We’ve had a lot of debate about where we are with the scholarship program. It’s one of the things that I am particularly proud of. We’ve taken some of this funding and then invested it frankly in what I think is the best investment you can possibly make and that’s an investment in our youth of education,” Hart said.

“We have a lot of conversation as we head into our 2020 budget on exactly what we are going to do with a number of things including scholarships. We are hoping to refine and expand how we do our scholarships.”

