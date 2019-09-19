The director of Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives of Colorado State University-Pueblo has been selected to participate in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Presidential Leadership Academy, La Academia de Liderazgo.

Derek Lopez was one of 24 individuals selected to this new initiative, launching this fall, that provides the opportunity for emerging leaders in higher education to participate in leadership development, conferences and be mentored by former presidents and senior-level administrators.

“CSU-Pueblo’s mission is to serve our system and our state by closing the educational attainment gap in Southern Colorado,” said Lopez. “We know that far too few of our Hispanic students graduate with a four-year degree. In fact, while our Hispanic population in Colorado is the fastest growing demographic, fewer and fewer Hispanic citizens are choosing college. We have to do better. We start this work by ensuring that leadership in higher education is representative of the student populations we serve.”

The purpose of La Academia de Liderazgo is to serve as a response to the declining percentage of Hispanic university presidents. Additionally, this bolsters leadership development for Hispanic Service Institutions, which is vital since Hispanic college student enrollment is on the rise nationwide. Although this opportunity should lead to more Hispanic presidents at universities in the future, it also serves as a push for more leadership representation generally for Hispanics in higher education.

"I am thrilled that Dr. Lopez will participate in this prestigious academy,” said Timothy Mottet, president of CSU-Pueblo.

La Academia de Liderazgo fellows will participate in the 33rd annual HACU conference in Chicago in October. There are other opportunities throughout the year, including two other conferences — one in the spring and an international conference outside the U.S. in the summer of 2020. The leadership program offers a hybrid approach with in-person conferences and webinars to accommodate the work schedule of higher education professionals. La Academia fellows will learn from former presidents of Hispanic Serving Institutions and other upper-level administration professionals in higher education.

Lopez, a 1996 CSU-Pueblo psychology graduate, returned to CSU-Pueblo to serve the same institution he attended as a first generation college student himself.

“I’m doing the work here that I studied and researched in graduate school. Pueblo is the community that I choose to live in and make a difference,” Lopez said. “Our educational institutions have a great opportunity to change lives.”

Lopez has worked in education ranging from preschool, to Cesar Chavez Academy as a K-8 administrator, and then eventually moving to higher education at CSU-Pueblo. His work has included teaching an added focus on grant writing and institutional work to benefit the university and its students. He works closely with university leadership and has raised a sizable amount of grant money for CSU-Pueblo during his tenure.

“Derek is a tireless advocate for Pueblo, this community, our campus, and the students we serve. For more than 20 years, he has worked in roles that supported educational opportunities for first generation, minority, and low-income students,” said Donna Souder Hodge, chief strategy officer of CSU-Pueblo. “He’s created programs, written and received millions of dollars in Hispanic Serving Institution federal grants, and implemented strategies to develop our own employees’ capacity to serve these student populations.”

“Derek has made significant contributions to our campus, including serving as a member of the university’s visioning team, designing and implementing student success initiatives, and writing and administering numerous capacity building grants,” Mottet said. “These contributions have allowed him to emerge on the national stage as a fellow in this leadership academy."

