CANON CITY — Business entrepreneurs are invited to participate in a “Shark Tank” style competition during the Business to Business Fall Roundup set for 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Canon Royal Event Center, 523 Main St.

The free event is designed to bring together pitch competitors showcasing their business ideas in front of a panel of Fremont Economic Development Corp. judges. Each business will have a representative give a two-minute pitch followed by a one-minute question and answer session.

“Business funders from across the state will be available to educate and connect small businesses and entrepreneurs with available funding sources in Colorado,” said Diana Armstrong of Fremont Economic Development Corp.

The event will feature 10 contestants vying for a chance to win a first place cash prize of $2,500 or a second place cash prize of $1,500. The competition also includes a student division where six students will compete for a chance to win the $1,500 first place or $500 second place cash prizes.

“All pitch competitors must clearly communicate how their ideas contribute to positive economic impact in Fremont County.

Pitch ideas may be for any business sector such as agriculture, tourism, health care, communications, retail, technology, industrial or manufacturing,” Armstrong explained.

Those interested in becoming a competitor have until Thursday to apply. To apply, send business/project name, principal(s), when business was established (or when it will be), where the business is located and a couple of sentences on the business/project to armstrong@fedc.co

The free event is open to the public. The roundup also is sponsored by the Upper Arkansas Area Development Council and Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps