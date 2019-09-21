Two skeletons sit on opposite sides of a stream somewhere in Colorado where aspen trees grow and mountains climb high into the air.

Their arms cross over their crouched legs. They are thinking.

Smoke plumes escape from their hollowed out eyes and bodies under gentle clouds in the sky. The scene is colorless as they sit in remorse.

It all comes from the mind of a young artist.

Diego Bueno, 18, said he likes making something that hasn’t been made before – something that has never been seen by any human. It’s art.

“That’s always been the goal of my art, to never copy another artist through portraits or landscapes. I always wanted to make something that’s new. Something that’s never been seen before,” Bueno said glancing at “Remorse” – a piece of art that will now be showcased at the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center.

Bueno, a 2019 graduate of Pueblo South High School, was a winner of the Emerging Artists categories in the 2019 Colorado Fine Arts Exhibition for “Remorse.”

He will have his own shows at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center tentatively scheduled for the summer and fall of 2020. Bueno was recognized by Arts Center Curator Elizabeth Szabo and Collections Manager LuDel Walter. This was the first year that Arts Center staff judged the emerging category.

“I am so excited about this. Beyond this, I haven’t done shows out of high school. This is my first thing in a little bit more of a serious section,” Bueno said.

Bueno said he started drawing and doodling a lot in fifth grade and never stopped.

“I did it when I had extra time in middle school and I started taking it way more seriously when I got to high school. That’s when I actually began studying art and studying the fundamentals,” he said.

He said right now, he doesn’t have enough money to go to an art college.

“It’s just too much stress for me. I am trying to put myself through that education on my own,” he said.

Bueno said he has had a few jobs using his talent, but he wants to make money off his own pieces.

“I have some people interested in purchasing some pieces, but right now I am not really ready to part with them yet. I have two that I am ready to sell including ‘Remorse.’ I am just too attached to some of these pieces right now,” Bueno said.

He said he hopes to one day be a full-time artist and show in more galleries.

Bueno has been influenced by many other artists, including Alphonso Dunn and Franklin Booth. He said seeing their work was what made him want to start using ink.

For subject matter, he has always been fascinated with the surreal aspect of art. Some of his art is featured on his showcased on his Instagram account: @thebornoutcast.

Another piece called “Locked Away” also will be on display. The piece is a shirtless man with a door lock for a face.

“It’s locking away a lot of emotions from trauma and a lot of things that happen in your life. We all have things that happen that we just don’t feel comfortable talking about with everybody, so we just lock them away,” Bueno said.

In describing “Remorse” he said the main subject was overall regret.

“With this one I had some trouble with a friend — and things are OK between us now, but it’s not the same as before,” Bueno said. “So I guess for me, that kind of symbolizes what happened in this piece just for me personally. I know a lot of other people see it differently.”

He said “Remorse” took him about three months to complete.

Bueno says that sometimes his art is inspired by dreams, other times by just a simple object.

But he said he believes all of his art is a way for him to process everything he experiences — both good and bad — and then try to put it on paper.

Every piece represents his mindset at that point in his life. To him, art is therapy, helping to resolve issues that he doesn’t feel comfortable talking about.

“This is big opportunity for me. Not a lot of people out of high school get directly into a gallery,” Bueno said.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517