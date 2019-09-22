On Sept. 10 and 11, Las Animas Jr/Sr High School and Elementary School held an open house for parents and students.

The first open house was on Tuesday at the High School. According to Data Compliance/District Communication Officer Susan Waring, parents who attended were encouraged to attend a session with their student and visit their classes.

Attendees were also invited to have a meal while listening to a presentation from Principal Addie Wallace. All of the families in attendance were also entered to win a family athletic pass to all home games for the school year.

The second open house was for the elementary school on Wednesday, at the High School. Parents were given the opportunity to visit their child's classroom and had the chance to sign up to win a gift certificate to Thaxton’s Market.

During the open house families were given the chance to read and test on an Accelerated Reader book. Once the testing was done those in attendance were invited to the recreation area to have a meal with their kids.

