Monday night’s City Council business was centered around two resolutions. Mayor Pro-Tem Ed Vela presided. A quorum was present, consisting of Vela, Eugene Mestas, Elaine McIntyre and Scott Eckhart. The resolutions were presented by City Attorney Phil Malouff.



The first resolution presented by Malouff was R-15-2019, cancelling the Nov. 5, 2019, Municipal Election. The election was cancelled because there were not more candidates than offices and no write-in requests have been received. Jeffri Pruyn will remain as mayor and Ed Vela and Jim Goodwin as councilmen. There are questions on the ballot, which will be issued by the Otero County Clerk and Recorder, which will affect La Junta.



The Resolution R-16-2019 also passed unanimously, establishing the La Junta Youth Council Mentorship Program. Program guidelines essentially written by City Clerk Melanie Scofield and City Finance Officer Aliza Libby-Tucker were also adopted. The program differs from the former Youth Council in that each member of the new Youth Council will have as a mentor a member of the city council or other member of the city staff. Also, there is a scholarship program by which a member of the Youth Council may earn $250 per year, to a maximum of $1,000, to be paid to the college of choice of the student. These stipends will have to be approved by the City Council every year, because they must be approved for each year’s budget, said Malouff. No more than four meetings may be missed in one year by any Youth Council member.



Positions will be advertised and applications made, with members to be selected the last week of September. Libby-Tucker, upon being questioned by the council, said the program’s goal is to meet in December and put the program in for next year. Membership is open to students ages 14-19, and may be renewed yearly.



The Youth Council will operate on a budget, with funds to be approved by the Youth Council Coordinator and the City Finance Department. If a Youth Council Member is removed for misconduct, scholarship monies for all terms served may be forfeited.



Greg Kolomitz thanked the city and the city crews for making Early Settlers Day possible. It is a Chamber of Commerce event for the planning, but a city event for the execution. The day after the event, the park was clean and ready for normal use, thanks to the city workers putting in extra time. “We hope it will be even bigger next year,” said Kolomitz.



Applications for Special Events at Inspiration Field were presented by Caitlin Coffield, Event Manager. The first is the LJHS Hall of Fame Banquet to be held Oct. 5 from 6 to 11:59 p.m. The second was for the Eighth Annual Monster Bash Costume Party and Dance to be held Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Both events will be held at Inspiration Field.



Party at the Plaza, Boo Fest, was also approved 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 5. Admission is $5 at the gate, entertainment by D.J. Rivas.



The Senior Center bus trip is on its way to Nashville, said Vela.

