The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its weekly poll for fall sports on Monday. The rankings are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site.

Football

After its 22-6 loss to Alamosa last Friday, the La Junta High School football team took a sharp drop in the Class 2A poll, falling to seventh from first. The Mean Moose win allowed them to debut in the Top 10 at No. 8.

Rifle is the new No. 1 team, followed by Sterling, Delta, Platte Valley, Faith Christian, Resurrection Christian, La Junta, Alamosa, Basalt and Bayfield.

The Classical Academy, which was ranked ninth last week, fell out of the Top 10 after its loss to Sterling. The Titans are listed as "others receiving votes," along with Lamar, Elizabeth and the Tigers' opponent this week, Kent Denver.

Also in the "others receiving votes" category are Eaton, Aspen, Bennett, Bishop Machebeuf, Brush, D'Evelyn, Englewood, University and Moffat County.

Fowler made a big jump in the eight-man football poll, rising to second from fourth. Also ranked from either the Arkansas Valley League is Hoehne at No. 10. There are no Southern League teams in the Top 10.

Sedgwick County is still first, followed by Fowler, Caliche, Mancos, Dayspring Christian, Merino, Rangely, Sanford, West Grand and Hoehne.

Pikes Peak Christian from the Southern, and Holly from the Arkansas Valley, are listed as "others receiving votes," along with Vail Christian, Sargent, Soroco and Dove Creek.

No local teams are in the Class 1A Top 10. Limon remains the top-ranked team, followed by Strasburg, Holyoke, Meeker, Florence, Colorado Springs Christian, Centauri, Burlington, Buena Vista and Rye.

Branson/Kim debuted in the six-man football rankings at No. 10. The Bearcats are the only South Central League team in the poll.

Three Southeast League teams are ranked. Kit Carson leads the way at No. 1, Cheyenne Wells is fourth and Granada is eighth.

Following Kit Carson are Fleming, Stratton/Liberty, Cheyenne Wells, Flagler/Hi-Plains, Prairie, North Park, Granada, Peetz and Branson/Kim.

Eads is mentioned as "others receiving votes," as are Cotopaxi and Briggsdale.

Volleyball

Fowler is the only local team in any of the volleyball rankings as the Lady Grizzlies debuted in the sixth position in Class 2A. Rye is the only other Santa Fe League team in the Top 10 as it is eighth.

Denver Christian is still ranked first, followed by Limon, Union Colony, Meeker, Wiggins, Fowler, Ignacio, Rye, West Grand and Sedgwick County.

Swink and Hoehne fell out of the Top 10, but both are listed as "others receiving votes," along with John Mall. Also in this category are Yuma, Highland, Dawson, Lyons, Telluride and Simla.

In the Class 1A poll, La Veta represents the Fisher's Peak League at No. 1, and Kit Carson represents the High Plains League at No. 3. There are no Arkansas Valley League teams in the Top 10.

Following La Veta are Prairie, Kit Carson, Briggsdale, Merino, Fleming, Genoa-Hugo/Karval, Otis, Weldon Valley and Stratton/Liberty.

Kim/Branson is mentioned as "others receiving votes," along with South Baca, Springfield, Aguilar and Wiley. Dove Creek, Pikes Peak Christian, Sangre de Cristo and Haxtun are also listed.

Colorado Springs Christian is the only Tri-Peaks League team in the Class 3A rankings as it is fourth.

Lutheran stayed at No. 1, followed by Faith Christian, Eaton, Colorado Springs Christian, Alamosa, Sterling, Cedaredge, Valley, Eagle Ridge Academy and Platte Valley.

Lamar and James Irwin are in the "others receiving votes" list, along with Coal Ridge, Fort Lupton, University, Englewood, Brush, Frontier Academy, Stargate, Montezuma-Cortez, Peak to Peak, SkyView Academy, The Pinnacle, Bayfield, Centauri and Prospect Ridge Academy.

Softball

No local softball teams are in the Class 3A rankings. In fact, no Tri-Peaks League teams are listed.

University remains at No. 1, followed by Eaton, Sterling, Riverdale Ridge, Brush, Basalt, Lyons, Strasburg, Limon and Platte Valley.

Rocky Ford and Lamar are in the "others receiving votes" category, as are Fort Lupton, Montezuma-Cortez, Cedaredge, Delta, Peak to Pean and Valley.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com