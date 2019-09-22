Manuel Bonifacio Vasquez of La Junta, Colo., entered into rest at his La Junta home on Sept. 14, 2019. He was born to Carmen and Eddie Vasquez Sr. on Sept. 9, 1970, in La Junta, Colorado. He was 49 years of age.

Manuel is survived by his parents, Eddie and Carmen Vasquez of La Junta; siblings, Anita (Richard) Chavez of Rocky Ford, Colo., Randy (Linda) Perea of Indio, Calif., Donnie (Lavette) Perea of Indio, Calif., Edward (Laura) Vasquez Jr. of Lakewood, Colo., Elizabeth (Jon) Metzger of La Junta, Colo., Debbie (Shelley) Vasquez of La Junta, Colo., Matthew Vasquez of Pueblo, Colo., and Thomas (Marlaina) Vasquez of Pueblo, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Erica (Eric) Romero, Nathan Chavez, Randy Perea Jr., Jennifer (Devonte) Cooksey, Randee Perea and Joee Perea, Joey Vasquez, Zach Martinez, Andrea Bell, Damion Bell, Courtney and Ryan Metzger, Samantha and Devan McAfee, Kyra Vasquez, Shyann Vasquez, Matthew Vasquez Jr., Brylee Wood, Dominik (Katelyn) Vasquez, Gianna and Ella Vasquez; and great-nieces and nephews, Tyler Romero, Brooklin, Jaelyn, Jyelle, Aliyah, Allijah, Draden and a great nephew to be born in February.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bonafacio and Luz Vasquez, Manuel and Vera Lucero; and several aunts and uncles.



Manuel worked at the family business, Opera House Pharmacy, for 35 years. He graduated from La Junta high school in 1989 and Otero Junior College in 2017.

He had a degree in accounting, and he was a bookkeeper at the family’s pharmacy. Manuel also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed reading history books and writing. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews; they were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed watching movies. Manuel loved animals and he really loved his little kitty, Mia.



A 9:30 a.m. rosary will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Our Lady of Guadalupe St. Patrick's Catholic Church followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass. Father Charlie Sena will officiate.



Online condolences and shared memories can be made at johnsonromero.com.