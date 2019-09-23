Subjects/Grades: Starting 30th year in education, 22 years at elementary level and three years as K-12 social studies teacher; also served for three years as Pueblo County Teachers’ Association president.



Education: Associate degree in early childhood education from the University of Southern Colorado; bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western State College; master's of arts in education from Adams State College.



From Principal Beverly Maestas: "Ms. Lovell has an amazing heart for kids and a unique way of connecting with students, across all grade levels, that helps them to know that they are valued and cared for. And our students have great respect for her. Through these relationships, she helps students to learn and has a 'whatever it takes' attitude.

"Ms. Lovell has been a key factor in helping many of our students attain their high school diploma. Regardless of the task, there is not anything, big or small, that Ms. Lovell will not do for kids. It is a pleasure to work alongside her; she is a key player in the success of many of our students and of our entire school."

From the educator: "To this day, I can’t give one profound occurrence or reason I chose this career. I went to college and it took a while for me to find my enthusiasm toward any one area of study. I settled on education after encountering one of my former teachers, while home from college.

"This teacher, Mr. Bewley, had an immense impact on my life while I was a student in his classroom, after my father passed away suddenly from leukemia. It was traumatic. Because of this turn of events I realized what an impact just one teacher could make on a person's life, so I decided to take a few education classes and fell in love with the subject.



"The best part of my job is definitely the students. I just love when they 'catch on' to a concept or skill. Their smiles say it all. It’s a great feeling to have an impact on a student’s life. As a teacher, there are never any boring days. It truly is an amazing career.



"There are many challenges in the education field today. Perhaps the most difficult is trying to help students deal with issues they should never have to face: homelessness, hunger, safety concerns, health problems, and many others. When students come through the door, I want to greet them with their name and a smile to let them know that someone in their life looks forward to seeing them every day, and that we are glad they are there.

"With all the craziness in the world, I want them to have a safe place for them to enjoy learning. I think 'it' comes from being an elementary teacher for so many years."



