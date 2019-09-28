The Pueblo City Council and Mayor Nick Gradisar will have a chance to ask questions to the firm Black Hills Energy commissioned to conduct an electric municipalization study that concluded ratepayers would pay more if the city decides to form its own municipal utility.

Representatives from Massachusetts-based Concentric Energy Advisors, the firm hired by Black Hills for the feasibility study, are set to be on hand at the council's work session Monday night to present the study to council members and take questions about it. The meeting is set to be televised. Typically work session only meetings are not shown on TV.

"We'll have an hour-and-a-half with Concentric, and it will give us a chance to go over the report and ask as many questions as we'd like," said Council President Dennis Flores.

The results of the feasibility study by Concentric showed that Pueblo would have to spend more than $400 million to purchase Black Hills and that customer bills would rise significantly if the city decides to municipalize electric operations.

It would cost Pueblo, according to the report, $402 million in acquisition costs to purchase the Black Hills Energy system, a figure that includes: $188.5 million to purchase physical assets from Black Hills, as well as stranded costs in the amount of close to $107 million; startup costs of $63 million; separation and reintegration costs of $28.3 million; and transaction costs of $15.6 million.

The study also found that residential electricity customers could expect to see average bill increases ranging from an estimated $132 more per year in the first year to $330 more per year in the 20th year.

The estimates are preliminary and additional details. An analysis would be required if municipalization is pursued by the city.

City officials have expressed skepticism about the study.

Mayor Nick Gradisar said the study appears to reflect the assumptions and opinions of the consultant hired for the work and challenges that rates would rise if the city forged ahead with municipalization.

Councilman Mark Aliff, who serves on the Pueblo Electric Utility Commission that is taking an in-depth look at municipalization and what other options the city has to reduce electric rates, said he thought the study was “propaganda” used by the corporation in hopes that the city wouldn't continue its efforts toward municipalization.

The city is having a Phase 2 feasibility study done by EES Consulting Inc., a draft of which is expected soon.

A Phase 1 study done by the same consultant found that ratepayers could expect to save between 10-12% if the city ran its own electric utility.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy