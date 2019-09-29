EDITOR'S NOTE: Voters in Pueblo School District 60 this fall consider will ballot measure 4A — $218 million bond issue to repair nearly a dozen schools and build two new high schools to replace Centennial and East. This is the second installment in a 12-day series by The Pueblo Chieftain to explain — in detail and by school — how that money would be spent.

In the heart of Bessemer, Minnequa Elementary School has established itself as a strongly supported community centerpiece.

This was most evident during a public hearing on the potential closure of the school. The passionate sentiments from advocates before the D60 board of education played a part in the decision to keep the doors of Minnequa open.

With a student body in excess of 300, the school is under the leadership of first-year principal Katie Harshman.

Previously, Harshman was an educator, coach and assistant principal at the school

"Minnequa is a very unique place — there's a culture of belief here," Harshman said. "We believe in our scholars, and our scholars believe in the teachers. And just as the community comes out to support the school, we as a school believe in helping everybody and everything."

To expand students' experiences and horizons, Minnequa has launched an after-school academy — allowing youngsters to learn guitar and art, for example — and has partnered with the YMCA to bring in organized basketball and soccer leagues.

The student body also continues to take part in the Heroes Project and the Gateway to the Southwest artistic undertaking.

It's the Heroes Project that exposes students to different cultures and ways of life, stressing the importance of inclusiveness.

And as an "adoptee" of Black Hills Energy, Minnequa also benefits from that partnership in a variety of ways.

As an Innovation School, Minnequa leadership has the autonomy to make decisions concerning curriculum. In addition to the EngageNY math program, Minnequa employs expeditionary learning for fourth and fifth graders, and Core Knowledge Language Arts for K to third grades.

"Through expeditionary learning, we stress the real-life approach," Harshman said. "Either bring something into the school or go outside of it. It's about real-life, and as our Minnequa scholars are missing experiences, our goal every day is to bring experiences to our scholars, so they can find their passions and interests."

With the repairs that would result from passage of the bond, Harshman said the building would be more conducive to productive instruction.

"I think it's very important for our scholars to be in a safe place to learn," she said. "And that's critical at every grade level. Our repairs are needed to keep this school running as a community hub: both for our scholars during the day and as a place for them to play after school hours, in the playground and field."

Minnequa Elementary School

1708 E. Orman Ave.Constructed in 1976, 41,558 square feetBuilding repair costs in 2017-18: $13,104; in 2018-19: $10,640Projected cost of all repairs, with 2020 escalation added in: $1.3 million (2018 original cost estimate was $1.1 million)

Planned repairs include:

Replace exterior electrical distribution system: $334,598Replace interior doors: $286,973 (Throughout the district, doors have not met fire code since 2017. Due to a lack of funding, the district has been exempt from that code enforcement.Replace sanitary waste system: $166,702Hazardous material removal (asbestos removal, as needed when disturbed in certain areas): $164,732Replace exterior site lighting (Having better lighting around the exterior is important for safety reasons; the new lighting is also energy efficient): $135,744Replace rainwater drainage system: $33,340

