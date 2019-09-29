EDITOR'S NOTE: Voters in Pueblo School District 60 this fall consider will ballot measure 4A — $218 million bond issue to repair nearly a dozen schools and build two new high schools to replace Centennial and East. This is the first installment in a 12-day series by The Pueblo Chieftain to explain — in detail and by school — how that money would be spent.

Long known as Pitts Middle School, Pueblo Academy of Arts' name change reflects a renewed emphasis on artistic offerings.

With a student body of 700, the school is under the leadership of first-year principal Albert Farias.

"There is a very close-knit community of teachers and learners here," Farias said. "There's a very welcoming feel anytime anyone walks into the building. I've been really impressed with the level of community that's been built by the teachers from Day One."

The foundation of that community was bolstered through a “Where Everybody Belongs”-themed orientation program for incoming sixth-graders, with eighth-graders serving as mentors.

"It was a full-day program — a way for the sixth-graders to find a connection with the school," he said. "It oriented them to the building, to activities, the use of lockers and so forth. And the eighth-graders led a lot of those team-building exercises and activities, which included guided tours of the school."

Pueblo Academy of Arts' curriculum offers students the core classes with an emphasis on leadership skills.

"These are embedded within our leadership courses. That's something every student here takes," Farias said. "And in addition to that, we have a strong band and musical program, graphic/digital arts — actually, all our arts classes are just phenomenal, including our construction art, which is offered through wood shop.

As taught by Wade Kliesen, construction art is one of the school's more popular features.

"The kids are really excited about what they're learning there," Farias said. "Mr. Kliesen is a proponent for his program and the kids, and he gives them every opportunity to find new ways of learning."

If voters support the bond measure, some of the infrastructural issues plaguing PAA would be rectified. But in the long run, it’s the students — and their education — who would benefit.

"At this point, it's giving kids every opportunity to be working within a facility that, while not state-of-the-art, is safe and not failing us," Farias said. "Some of the elements that would be fixed or replaced are gigantic areas, like sewer and electrical.

"Without that being maintained, it compromises the life of the building. How many more years can we get them coming to this community?"

Pueblo Academy of Arts (formerly Pitts Middle School)

29 Lehigh Ave.Constructed in 1961, 112,873 square feetBuilding repair costs in 2017-18: $37,358; in 2018-19, $42,876Projected cost of all repairs, with 2020 escalation added in: $12,988,294 (2018 original cost estimate was $11.1 million)

Planned repairs include:

Terminal and package units (rooftop heating and air system): $7.8 millionReplace exterior electrical distribution system: $1 millionReplace interior doors (Throughout the district, doors have not met fire code since 2017. Due to a lack of funding, the district has been exempt from that code enforcement.): $731,489Hazardous material removal (asbestos removal, as needed when disturbed in certain areas): $457,454Replace exterior site electrical distribution: $402,658Replace site sanitary sewer: $336,344Replace domestic water distribution system (removing and replacing old plumbing and piping): $203,747Replace site stormwater sewer system (rooftop drainage system, to eliminate leaks and flooding and resulting damage to schools and learning materials): $164,939

