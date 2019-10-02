Otero County Sheriff's Office and county commissioners hosted a Justice Center Planning Dinner on Sept. 18 to review issues the sheriff's office faces with the county jail, including outdated cells, more inmates than space to confine them and high turnover rates resulting from a high stress working environment.



The dinner was held at the Gobin's Building in Rocky Ford. About 40 people from across Otero County were invited to attend and participate in the discussion of how to improve the justice center, including the jails and courthouse. 15 community members and 15 county, court and sheriff staff members attended the event.



Economic Development Coordinator Danelle Berg said at the Sept. 23 Board of County Commissioners meeting that they had about five additional people sign up following the dinner.



Commissioner Keith Goodwin said the county is asking residents to join the discussion.



"We need to have more people," said Goodwin. "What would be great is to have some additional people to sign up. We're also looking for people that are not necessarily supporting us. I'd like to hear from the negative."



Goodwin said that residents' perspectives of what the jail and courts need will help inform the sheriff's office, courts and commissioners of what the county needs from a justice center project.



More public community meetings are being planned by the county but no specific dates have been set so far.



At the Sept. 18 dinner Sheriff Shawn Mobley gave a presentation on jail population statistics, safety concerns and building maintenance. Chief Judge Mark MacDonnell also presented on court safety, technology and building needs.



A copy of Mobley's presentation provided by Berg states that the Otero County Jail was built in 1971 (with deputy offices added in 1995). Even then, the jail faced overpopulation issues. A project for a new sheriff's building was planned then, but it never passed, and the jail "continues to operate, based on the 1971 demands for space, crime rates, et cetera."



In 2017 1,219 inmates were booked in the county jail, according to the sheriff's office's presentation. Time spent by all inmates totaled 19,488 days. That year, the average daily population totaled 56.



The following year, the average daily population had risen by 10 to 66. This year, up to August, it's remained at 66.



The sheriff's office estimated that spends roughly $280,000 annually for additional boarding of inmates in Bent, Custer, Washington, Fremont and Prowers Counties. It spends about $170,000 in yearly transport costs and the sheriff's office's fact sheet states that it could save close to $400,000 per year by having an "adequate facility."



The sheriff's presentation also states that the county jail's bars are made of old iron that is brittle and breakable by inmates, which they do frequently. The presentation also notes that there is just one U.S. company that services their locks and that service must be scheduled a year in advance.



MacDonnell discussed court security and floor space needs, as well as future building requirements, according to Berg.



"He mentioned that the lack of a single-point of entry/security screening into the courts was one of his main security issues," said Berg at the Sept. 23 commissioners meeting. "Add to that the inability to segregate inmates from staff members and the public."



Annual district court filings have risen since 2015, from 3,416 yearly in '15 to 3,563 filings so far in 2019.



"None of it is doable without the citizenry approving an increase in taxes of some sort," said Goodwin on funding any sort of justice center facilities improvement plan.



Financing options include lease purchasing using existing county revenues with or without a tax increase; general obligation bonds, via authorizing an increase in mill levy bonds; and sales tax revenue bonds.



Sales tax is looking strong, which is good news for the project. According to the county's sales tax report, 2019's sales tax is 14.44% higher than last year for July.



More community meetings are planned to get resident input and plan a way forward. Berg said that anyone interested in volunteering or participating in community discussions should contact her at 719-241-4992.

cbuney@ljtdmail.com